Fini's Pizzeria

PIZZA

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest • $$

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Calzone$10.95
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, then baked. Brushed with our special garlic oil and parmesan cheese, and served with a side of homemade marinara.
18" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)$16.95
8 Large Slices; Serves 3-4 People. Hand-tossed.
28" Party Pizza (NY Thin Crust)$30.00
Either 16 Giant Slices or 32 Small Squares; Serves 6-8 People.
Caesar Salad$6.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious creamy Caesar dressing and topped with homemade garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.
12" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)$12.95
6 Small Slices; Serves 2 People. Hand-tossed.
Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
20" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)$19.95
8 Extra Large Slices; Serves 4-5 People. Hand-tossed.
Garlic Knots$4.95
Six delicious homemade bread knots brushed with garlic oil and sprinkled with parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
Slice of NY Thin Crust$2.95
Our slices come from our "house pies" which start out as just cheese; the toppings that you add will be on top of the cheese.
House Salad$6.95
Spring mix lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shredded parmesan.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
