Finish Line Pub

Good Eats. Great Drinks.

Popular Items

Cowboy Burger$15.00
BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring & Cheddar Cheese
American Burger$14.00
Jersey Tomato, Lettuce, Onion & American Cheese
Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.00
Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce
Side Fries$6.00
Mozzarella Halfmoons$10.00
Hand Breaded and Served with Marinara
Pub Pretzel$8.50
American Cheese Sauce
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 Boneless Wings
Mild, Hot, Hot & Honey, BBQ, Garlic Parm
Finish Line Fries$13.00
Waffle Fries, Buffalo Fried Chicken, American Cheese Sauce, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Celery & Your Choice of Wing Sauce
Raceway Nachos$12.00
Queso Fresco, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Salsa
Buffalo Wings$13.00
10 Traditional Wings
Mild, Hot, Hot & Honey, BBQ, Garlic Parm
Location

47 Warbird Drive

Millville NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Lightning Fuel Station

Come in and enjoy!

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill is the area’s premium sports bar! We offer a relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere with friendly staff that is looking forward to serving you and to get to know you.
It’s the #1 spot to watch all of your favorite sports events! With 23 flat screen tv’s, there is never a bad seat in this house. Pull up a stool and enjoy our full bar with 17 beers on tap that is rotated to satisfy everyone’s choice of brew. Or grab a table and enjoy a meal from our menu that was developed with only the freshest ingredients. Make sure to check out our weekly food and drink specials that are always a hit!
Thank you for supporting us through the years and cheers to many, many more! Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!

Mission Spirits

Mission Spirits is an artisan, small-batch spirits distillery. We produce & bottle hand crafted spirits made from our proprietary fermentation, distillation and aging processes. Using a practice we call ‘technique blending’, we modify and employ a variety of different techniques, new and old, to create original flavors.

Green Olive II

Come in and enjoy!

