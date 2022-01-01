Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy! Please drink responsibly!
4767 Scottsville Road
Popular Items
Location
4767 Scottsville Road
Bowling Green KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
El Maguey - Bowling Green
Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes!
We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!
The Flip'n Axe
Come in and enjoy!
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!