Finistere

Finistère is a chef driven, seasonally sourced restaurant in the heart of historic Port Townsend.

1029 Lawrence St • $$

Avg 4.7 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Goat cheese, grilled onion, spinach, huckleberries
Lacinato Kale Salad$14.00
With Lemon, Garlic, parmesan, and croutons
Chocolate Torte$9.00
Grilled Broccolini$12.00
Eggplant puree, pickled onions, tahini, zataar
Crispy potatoes$6.00
Finished with parmesan and rosemary.
Cape Cleare Coho$30.00
Cape Cleare Coho Salmon served over Farro, with Sweet Corn, Mushrooms, and Red Peppers.
Pork and Ricotta Meatballs$14.00
Polenta, Parmesan, Rosemary
Croquettes$6.00
Panko breaded with béchamel, green garlic, pea, and white cheddar filling.
Four per order
Cheeseburger$15.00
Painted Hills ground beef, double Pattie, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce. Served with fries.
Spot Prawn Risotto$24.00
Spot Prawns, Leeks, lemon, parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1029 Lawrence St

Port Townsend WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
