1875 North Humboldt Avenue

Raised Grain Guitar City Lager$5.00
Power Station$32.00
4 Finks House Made Power Station. Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Habanero shrub, Sweetener, with garnish. All you need is a glass and ice.
Dirty Sprite$32.00
4 Finks House Made Dirty Sprite with garnish. All you need is a glass and ice.
Uncle Buck$32.00
4 Finks House Made Uncle Buck Whiskey, Angostura Armaro, Lemon, Maple, And Chery bark vanilla bitters with garnish. All you need is a glass and ice.
Apple Pie$30.00
16 oz of House made Apple pie shots
Brandy Old Fasioned$40.00
6 Finks House Made Old Fashioneds with garnish. All you need is a glass and ice.
Manhattan$40.00
4 Finks House Made Manhattans with Old Overholt Rye Wiskey, Camparo Antica, Angostura Bitters, Luxardo cherries. All you need is a glass and ice.
Pabst Blue Ribbon CAN 12oz$2.00
Little Prince$32.00
Enough for 4 Little Prince Rujero Sangani, Lemon, Lime, and Vanilla Simple Syrup
Bourbon Old Fasioned$40.00
6 Finks House Made Old Fashioneds with garnish. All you need is a glass and ice.
Milwaukee WI

Sunday1:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday1:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 1:00 pm - 12:00 am
