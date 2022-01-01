The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

Onsite open 6:30am-8:30pm DAILY.

Takeout hour vary.

The Finnish Bistro is a cozy gathering place in the charming St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Whether inside or out on the spacious patio, you get the old world feeling of simpler times. We specialize in authentic cuisine from Finland. Don’t be surprised, though, when the menu features a culinary trip outside the boundaries of Finland. There is something for everyone! Come in and enjoy!

The Finnish Bistro applies a 3% service fee to every bill onsite, online, takeout, delivery, and catering.



2264 Como Avenue