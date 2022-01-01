Go
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

Onsite open 6:30am-8:30pm DAILY.
Takeout hour vary.
The Finnish Bistro is a cozy gathering place in the charming St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Whether inside or out on the spacious patio, you get the old world feeling of simpler times. We specialize in authentic cuisine from Finland. Don’t be surprised, though, when the menu features a culinary trip outside the boundaries of Finland. There is something for everyone! Come in and enjoy!
The Finnish Bistro applies a 3% service fee to every bill onsite, online, takeout, delivery, and catering.

2264 Como Avenue

Popular Items

QUICHE$12.50
Light and cheesy eggs baked in a buttery crust, served with side greens. Choose: Ham & Cheddar, Broccoli & Cheddar, Mushroom & Swiss, Turkey & Artichoke, Salmon Asparagus, or Reindeer Sausage & Potato.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar served on toast. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.
SOUP WITH A ROLL$5.50
COMBO$12.00
You pick two! Choose from a half sandwich, a cup of soup, or a side salad.
ADD CUTLERY
LATTE$3.75
Espresso and steamed milk. Optional to add flavor of your choice.
KIDS MEAL$8.95
VEGAN BLT$15.00
Vegan sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato and vegan bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Choose plain or spicy sriracha mayo and a side salad with vegan balsamic dressing.
FRENCH TOAST$14.50
Our famous French toast is made from cardamom raisin Pulla braid with sliced almonds, drizzled in warm caramelized berries & sliced apples, topped with powdered sugar.
FARMER'S PASTY$12.00
Beef & Pork seasoned perfectly and carrots, potatoes, rutabaga, and onions baked in a buttery crust. Add egg your way or mushroom gravy (optional).
Location

Saint Paul MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
