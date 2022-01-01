Finnriver Farm & Cidery
For the love of land, the art of farming and the spirit of community!
124 Center Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
124 Center Rd
Chimacum WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Castle
Come in and enjoy!
ANCHOR
Cocktails, Beer, Comfort food, and Music!
Nicko's Grotto
Great Italian food and spirits in downtown Port Townsend
Vintage Wine Bar & Plaza
Come in and enjoy!