Finnriver Farm & Cidery

For the love of land, the art of farming and the spirit of community!

124 Center Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)

Popular Items

Bratwurst$12.50
One Straw bratwurst + Britt’s kraut + Finnriver mustard + Dog bun
Burger Special$15.50
Bob’s* meatless pecan patty (contains eggs, cheese & breadcrumbs) + Bacon onion jam + peppercorn aioli + greens + ciabatta roll
Tamales - Trumpet mushroom, red chili and cheddar$14.00
Tamales with black trumpet mushroom + and cheddar served with avocado crema (Veg, GF )
( limited small batch production )
Kale Farm Salad$13.50
spring greens + radicchio + kale + shaved Parmesan + croutons + fried capers + garlic tahini dressing (vegetarian)
(+add smoked salmon $4)
Bowl of the Week$5.50
Lemongrass ginger curry soup with rice + lemongrass + ginger + cardamom + garlic + onion + cauliflower + broccoli + cabbage + paprika + cilantro + veg broth + coconut milk + rice + sea salt + lime juice +maple syrup
(V)
Beechers cheese curd Pretzel$9.50
Bob’s soft pretzel + sea salt + Beechers cheese curds + Mama Lil’s aioli + pickle
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Made on location in the Finnriver Kitchen! Uses gluten-free buckwheat grown by Finnriver Grain Co.
Lions mane BBQ Sandwich$15.00
lion's mane mushrooms from Holy Shittake + Finnriver chipotle BBQ sauce + cilantro dressing + slaw + pub bun + pickle
Hot Pretzel$7.00
Enjoy a hot pretzel made locally at Bob's Bakery and prepared in the Finnriver kitchen! Served with mustard and Britt’s pickle spear
Spring Salad$12.50
spring greens + radicchio+ Frisée + watermelon radish + cucumber + dried cranberries + hemp seeds + bow hill blueberry vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

124 Center Rd

Chimacum WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
