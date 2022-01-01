Go
Finn's Irish Pub

Open today 4:01 AM - 3:59 AM

829 Reviews

$$

156 Main St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Popular Items

Fish and Chips$17.00
Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock and served with Finn's chips and tarter sauce
Reuben$15.00
Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Fresh Mozzarella Wheels$10.00
Golden fried and served with fresh warm marinara
Finn's Burger$13.00
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your choice of swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar
Chicken Strips$9.00
served with a pickle and your choice of potato
Mac and Cheese (with Tomatoes)$9.00
Finn's homemade pot of gold, with a sweet tomato layer topped with pepper jack cheese, bread crumbs a tomato slice
Irish Nachos$11.00
Deep fried sliced potato chips, rasher bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh salsa, jalapenos and sour cream
Finn's Wings$15.00
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in our green chili, onion and dill hot sauce
Loaded Chef's Salad$20.00
Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad
Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am

Location

156 Main St, Ellsworth ME 04605

Nearby restaurants

Fogtown Brewing Company - Ellsworth

No reviews yet

Craft beer, cider, seltzer and wine made from Maine ingredients. Woodfired pizza made right in our beer garden!

Flexit Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome! We are ready and excited to prepare your order!! Breakfast is available for online ordering between 6:30 am and 10:45 am and lunch between 11:15 am and 2:00 pm. We are open Monday through Saturday!

86 This!

No reviews yet

Open for takeout or dine in. Outside seating open, weather permitting.
Mon-Fri: 11am-8pm,
Sat: 11am-4pm,
Sun: Closed

Airline Brewing

No reviews yet

Our 173 Main Street location is a classic English Pub.

