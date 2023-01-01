Fins Bar and Grill - 29971 Harbor Way
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
29971 Harbor Way, Gold Beach OR 97444
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford
No Reviews
460 Madrona Ave Port Orford, OR 97465
View restaurant
Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli - Brookings
No Reviews
434 Redwood Street Suite #6 Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurant
Aloha To-Go Hawaiian Grill - 609 Chetco Ave
No Reviews
609 Chetco Ave Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurant