Fiola
Fiola is Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Italian flagship restaurant. The restaurant is committed to the Italian tradition of cooking with the freshest local and seasonal ingredients available.
601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dolcezza - Hirshhorn
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Station 4
Creative American cuisine with international flavors in a swanky setting within walking distance from the District Wharf. Proudly serving Southwest DC Waterfront since 2011.
Colada Shop
Come in and Enjoy!