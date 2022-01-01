Go
Fiola is Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Italian flagship restaurant. The restaurant is committed to the Italian tradition of cooking with the freshest local and seasonal ingredients available.

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N

MIXED OLIVES$5.00
DC Law requires the purchase of a food item with any alcoholic beverage purchase. We have provided mixed olives for your convenience.
Sine Qua Non, Trouver, syrah, California 2015$290.00
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
