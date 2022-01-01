Fiola Mare
Fiola Mare offers a selection of Dinner Tasting Menus, A La Carte Appetizers, Salads, Pastas, Main Courses, Side Dishes, and Desserts, as well as Fine Wine Selections, Premium Spirits, and Mixologist Crafted Cocktail Kits – for contact-free Delivery by our team to your home or for Pickup at our restaurant’s front door.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
3100 K street NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3100 K street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Church Hall
Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs
Baked & Wired
Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!
Blues Alley Jazz
Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!