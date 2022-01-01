Go
Fiola Mare

Fiola Mare offers a selection of Dinner Tasting Menus, A La Carte Appetizers, Salads, Pastas, Main Courses, Side Dishes, and Desserts, as well as Fine Wine Selections, Premium Spirits, and Mixologist Crafted Cocktail Kits – for contact-free Delivery by our team to your home or for Pickup at our restaurant’s front door.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

3100 K street NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Pappardelle$36.00
Sauce Bolognese, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse
S.G Mixed Seafood (20 oz)$120.00
Lobster, Branzino, Prawn, Scallop, grilled and finished in warmed Adriatic seafood marinade, garnished with fresh chopped herbs and a squeeze of lemon.
Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Allium
Tuna Crudo$28.00
Sorrel Crema, Fresh Yuzu, Togarashi, Olives, Capers, Preserved Tomatoes & Calvisius Black Caviar.
Focaccia Butter Rolls & Sea Salt (4 pcs)$14.00
Layers of crisp, buttery and flaky croissant dough baked to perfection. Seasoned with sea salt & toasted peppercorns.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Pepper
4-Course Adriatic Seafood Dinner$130.00
Generous portions of:
Bigeye Tuna Crudo with Sorrel Crema, Yuzu, Caper, Olive, Togarashi, Smoked Trout Roe.
Mancini Spaghetti alla Chitarra, Cockles, Razor and Middleneck Clams, San Marzano Tomatoes, Controne Chilies and Parsley.
Slow Cooked Branzino, Brussels Sprouts, Bouchot Mussels, Saffron & Ginger Sauce.
Signature Fiola Mare Tiramisu (Nut Free) & Black Forrest Mousse (flowerless chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, vanilla chantilly, morello cherry compote), (Gluten Free, Nuts Free).
*Reheating Instructions Included* Will keep for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.
Menu may change, have a slightly different preparation or an ingredient substitution due to product sourcing availability.
Colors of the Garden$24.00
Baby Lettuces, Leaves & Herbs, Watercress, Summer Fruits & Vegetables, Almonds, Goats Milk, Chèvre, Lemon Vinaigrette.
*V* *GF*
Tiramisu (single portion)$10.00
Individual container filled with layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in our kitchen that uses soy and other tree nuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3100 K street NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

