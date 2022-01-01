Generous portions of:

Bigeye Tuna Crudo with Sorrel Crema, Yuzu, Caper, Olive, Togarashi, Smoked Trout Roe.

Mancini Spaghetti alla Chitarra, Cockles, Razor and Middleneck Clams, San Marzano Tomatoes, Controne Chilies and Parsley.

Slow Cooked Branzino, Brussels Sprouts, Bouchot Mussels, Saffron & Ginger Sauce.

Signature Fiola Mare Tiramisu (Nut Free) & Black Forrest Mousse (flowerless chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, vanilla chantilly, morello cherry compote), (Gluten Free, Nuts Free).

*Reheating Instructions Included* Will keep for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.

Menu may change, have a slightly different preparation or an ingredient substitution due to product sourcing availability.

