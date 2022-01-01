Go
Fiola Miami

WE ARE BACK! TRY OUT OUR NEW PAELLA TO-GO!

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1500 San Ignacio Avenue • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$16.00
Pancetta, Honey
Bread$3.00
Radiatori Cacio e Pepe$28.00
Pecorino, Parmigiano, Black Pepper
Mancini Spaghetti Alla Vongole$43.00
Littleneck Clams, Middleneck Clams, Surf Clams, Parsley, Calabrian Chilies
Grilled Fish of the Day$41.00
Salsa Verde, Radish Salad
Tiramisu$16.00
Madeira Zabaglione, Chocolate Cake, Coffee Cremeux
Cobia Ceviche$28.00
Leche de Tigre, Habanero, Chickpeas
Tuscan Fries$16.00
Rosemary, Black Pepper, Parmigiano
Fiola Meatballs$28.00
Shaved Royal Trumpet Mushrooms, Pecorino Fiore Sardo
Charred Spanish Octopus$38.00
Cannellini Beans, Chorizo, Castelvetrano Olives, Bagna Cauda Sauce
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

1500 San Ignacio Avenue

Coral Gables FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
