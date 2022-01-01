Go
Toast

Fior d'Italia

Fior d'Italia is the oldest Italian restaurant in America. The restaurant has been through two World Wars, the Great Depression, Prohibition, two major earthquakes, and various fires and social disruptions.
We serve authentic Northern Italian cuisine. Our Executive Chef, Gianni Audieri, who is from Milan, has been cooking at Fior for over 35 years.
We have a beautiful dining room, three banquet rooms and a full bar.

SMOKED SALMON

2237 Mason St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2581 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2237 Mason St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boxcar Theatre

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hilda and Jesse

No reviews yet

Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.

15 Romolo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

No reviews yet

It's Hi-Time For A Hamburger!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston