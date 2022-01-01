Fiora's
Fiora's is located in a picturesque landmark building and property on 3rd Street in the heart of beautiful tree-lined Historic Downtown Geneva, nestled in its magical shopping district. We feature casual contemporary American fine dining and exquisite wines and spirits in a relaxed elegant atmosphere. In the late Spring, Summer and early Fall, you can enjoy our award-winning and unrivalled spacious outdoor dining patio and stage showcasing the best live music entertainment in the Western Suburbs. It's not only about fine food, wine and service, but the entire guest experience - and our entire staff is dedicated to providing the most fabulous experience possible. Our wonderful guests have voted us Best Restaurant in the Fox Valley for 5 years (and counting). Come dine with us and find out why, and please check out our latest real-time guest reviews on our website at www.fioras.com/reviews. Thank you!
317 S 3rd St
Location
317 S 3rd St
Geneva IL
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
