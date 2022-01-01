Go
Italian restaurant with a focus on hand made pasta, pastry, and gelato located in Queen Village, Philadelphia !

757 S Front St

Popular Items

Cornetti$5.50
gianduja crema cornetti
*contains nuts*
Hashbrowns$7.00
three crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside potato hashbrowns!
the "Saltie"$10.00
Soft Scrambled eggs and whipped ricotta on toasted housemade focaccia
Cake Slice$5.50
Gianduja Tiramisu Cake
*contains nuts*
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast on a housemade milk bun with pickles, fresh dill & calabrian chili aioli .
the Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
seared housemade fennel sausage, with fontina cheese, a fried egg & herb aioli on a schiaciatte bun
BEC$12.00
Bacon scrambled into eggs and melted cheddar cheese with caramelized onions on a housemade sesame seeded milk bun
757 S Front St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
