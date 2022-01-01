Go
Fiorella

In a nod to the rich history of Fiorella, Marc kept as much of the storefront intact as possible and restored most of the space to it’s original grandeur. Because of this, the Fiorella you see today is still the intimate space you’re used to. Seating options include our outdoor patio and indoor dining, where you will find a selection of antipasti, pasta, and dessert. Marc brings decades of technique and experience to the small space, creating a truly unique dining experience.

817 Christian St.

Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
