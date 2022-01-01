Fiorella
In a nod to the rich history of Fiorella, Marc kept as much of the storefront intact as possible and restored most of the space to it’s original grandeur. Because of this, the Fiorella you see today is still the intimate space you’re used to. Seating options include our outdoor patio and indoor dining, where you will find a selection of antipasti, pasta, and dessert. Marc brings decades of technique and experience to the small space, creating a truly unique dining experience.
817 Christian St.
Location
817 Christian St.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hawthornes Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Kalaya
Open with limited capacity.
Kalaya Thai Market
Come grab 'n go your lunch & dinner from our award winning kitchen. We also offer ingredients and Thai grocery for your own Thai cooking at home.
QuickSip
Full selection of wine and beer, delivery to most of Philadelphia. Valid ID required upon delivery.