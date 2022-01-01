Fiorentini Restaurant
Farm to table authentic Italian food.
Fiorentini's cookery and venue conjure up a contemporary eatery in the heart of Rutherford. Chef Antonio’s menu concentrates on using premium seasonal quality vegetables, sustainable seafood, and the freshest herbs, fitting flawlessly into the modern, light-filled interiors.
Location
98 Park Avenue
Rutherford NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
