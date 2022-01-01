Go
Fiorentini Restaurant

Farm to table authentic Italian food.
Fiorentini's cookery and venue conjure up a contemporary eatery in the heart of Rutherford. Chef Antonio’s menu concentrates on using premium seasonal quality vegetables, sustainable seafood, and the freshest herbs, fitting flawlessly into the modern, light-filled interiors.

98 Park Avenue

Location

Rutherford NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
