Fiore's Restaurant Italian Bar & Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
401 Main Street
Location
401 Main Street
Shoemakersville PA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Candy's Homemade Ice Cream
The best homemade ice cream around!
Copperz Brewing Co
Copperz Brewing Company is here to serve you and your family! Allow our local and family owned brewery and restaurant serve your the highest quality beers, food, and local Pennsylvania wines and spirits!
1787 Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Hecky's Sub Shop
Come in and enjoy!