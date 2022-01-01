Go
Fiorino Ristorante

Located in downtown Summit, Fiorino Ristorante is a purveyor of fine Tuscan dining in a relaxed atmosphere

38 Maple Street

Popular Items

Pasta e Fagioli$10.00
florentine style pasta and bean soup
Linguine and Clams$25.00
baby clams, garlic, white wine
Broccoli Rabe$7.00
sauteed garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Spaghettini$22.00
fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes$6.00
Bolognese$24.00
Spicy Chicken$26.00
sautéed chicken breast,
hot chilies, white wine, rosemary \t\t\t
Grilled Scottish Salmon$30.00
frisée, cannellini beans, tomato vinaigrette
Location

38 Maple Street

Summit NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

