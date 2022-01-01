Go
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian

Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

5215 Town Center Blvd

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Popular Items

Cheezy Bread$10.00
Mozzarella cheese pizza bread served with our marinara sauce
16" Margherita (BYO)$18.00
Traditional Neapolitan on a N.Y. crust: (Can also B.Y.O) San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano cheese, basil & evoo
16" Cheese (B.Y.O)$17.00
Build Your Own NY Style Pizza.
All pizza have San Marzano Pizza sauce as the default sauce.
12" Margherita (B.Y.O)$14.00
Double zero pizza crust San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh ovalini mozzarella, grated romano cheese, fresh basil & evoo
Greek Artichoke Salad$13.00
Mixed greens topped with marinated roasted artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, olives & topped with feta cheese, served with our vinaigrette
Spicy Meatballs$12.00
Oven baked meatballs in our spicy marinara & calabrese oil sauce topped mozzarella cheese
16" Supreme$25.00
San Marzano Sauce, mozzarella cheese pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onions, bell peppers
12" Cheese (B.Y.O)$13.00
Double zero pizza crust San Marzano fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil & aged mozzarella cheese
Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, croutons & shredded romano cheese
Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners GA 30092

Directions

