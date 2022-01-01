Go
Fire at the Ridge

99 Powder Hill Road

Popular Items

Ridgeside Burger$18.00
8oz angus beef, applewood smoke bacon, white cheddar, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Kids pasta$9.00
Marinara, butter or parmesan
Diet Coke$2.50
Kids Burger$9.00
bun and burger patty with kid fries
Stuffed challah bread french toast$13.00
Cream cheese & blueberry stuffing, cinnamon maple syrup, chambord whipped cream
Chicken tenders and fries$9.00
Beyond Burger$16.00
6 oz plant base burger, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, multigrain bun
Location

99 Powder Hill Road

Middlefield CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
