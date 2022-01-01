Fire at the Ridge
Come in and enjoy!
99 Powder Hill Road
Popular Items
Location
99 Powder Hill Road
Middlefield CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Powder Ridge
Come in and enjoy!
PR Mountain Music Series
Come in and enjoy!
1741 Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele