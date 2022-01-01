Go
Toast

Fire by Wicked Fresh

OFFERING OUTDOOR DINING ON OUR HEATED, COVERED PATIO, INDOOR DINING AND TAKEOUT.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2 common court unit a28 • $

Avg 4.5 (413 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$13.99
Mixed green, feta cheese. chick peas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pita croutons & Greek dressing.
Fries$4.99
Fair portion of fries fried in 100% canola oil.
BYO (10") Pizza$8.49
Build your own 10 inch pizza. Every pizza comes with our Mozzarella blend on it.
Choose your sauce and any additional house cheeses, meats and veggies.
Chocolate chip$2.00
BYO (16") Pizza$15.49
Build your own 16 inch pizza. Every pizza comes with our house Mozzarella blend on it. Choose your sauce and any additional house cheeses, meats and veggies.
Cheese Pizza (16")$15.49
House-made cheese pizza.
Cheese Pizza (10")$8.49
House made Cheese Pizza.
Wicked Burger w/fries$11.99
𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝙒𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙨❓ 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙣❗
10" Free cheese pizza Grand Hotel must present coupon at pickup
Free 10 inch Pizza courtesy of the North Conway Grand Hotel!
Please present coupon.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks fried and served with marinara.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 common court unit a28

North Conway NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Met at Settlers Green

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers

No reviews yet

DINE-IN AND TAKE-OUT AVAILABLE

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

We're happy you found us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston