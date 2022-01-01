Go
Fire & Flavor

Original Portuguese BBQ

640 Middlesex Ave

Popular Items

Coxinhas De Frango$1.75
combo 1 Chicken / Spare Ribs$17.75
Chicken in Garlic Sauce$17.50
Breaded Chicken served over a brown garlic sauce with spanish fries and rice
App Shrimpo and Garlic sauce$12.50
shrimp sauteed in paparika , garlic white wine and piri-piri
Chicken Whole$16.75
Grilled 1/2 Chicken$10.25
Grilled Spare Ribs$17.50
House Mix Pork Cubes/ picadinho de porco$18.50
pork cubes , clams and sausage served over cubed potatos
Ground beef Empanadas$2.50
Chicken Empanadas$2.25
Location

640 Middlesex Ave

Metuchen NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
