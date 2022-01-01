Go
At Fire It Up, we focus on fresh, locally-sourced and organic ingredients. Expect a unique twist on tacos of all kinds. Our proteins consist of organic chicken, grass-fed/grass-finished beef, wild- caught fish and all-natural pork.
The same can be said for our produce, we always source organically and locally as much as possible!
In addition to tacos, you will find amazing bowl options and house-crafted starters made with our famous house-made Parmesan-Herb Chips.
Whatever you choose, everything is made from scratch and made from the highest quality ingredients. Cheers to your well-being!

SHRIMP$4.50
Grilled Shrimp, Napa Cabbage and our
Signature Lemon Aioli.
ROASTED SWEET POTATO$4.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes Seasoned with a Cajun House-Blend and Topped with Napa Cabbage, our House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
ASIAN$4.25
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
VEGGIE$4.00
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
BBQ PORK$4.25
All-Natural Pulled Pork, House-Made
BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Napa Cabbage and our Signature Lemon Aioli.
BLACKENED FISH$4.25
Wild-Caught Grilled Alaskan Cod, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Guacamole-Aioli and Organic Tomato.
STEAK$4.75
Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Sirloin, Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Salsa, Organic Spring Mix and Organic Sour Cream.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN$4.50
Organic Chicken, Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Salsa, Organic Spring Mix and House-Made Southwest Sauce.
Location

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107

Naperville IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
