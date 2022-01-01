Go
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

921 Town Center Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (385 reviews)

Popular Items

Taste Of NOLA$18.99
A delicious sampling of 3 New Orleans classics. Seafood jambalaya, Chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo, and red beans & rice served with a link of Andouille sausage and french bread.
Bread Pudding$9.50
Our version of a New Orleans staple. Delicious warm bread pudding topped with our house-made bourbon sauce and bourbon marinated raisins.
Traditional Burger$9.99
8 oz Angus beef burgers served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice, or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.
Gator Bites$13.00
Filet of Gator cut into the perfect bite-size pieces and fried in Chef's own specially seasoned flour and cooked until golden brown. Served with our house-made Remoulade sauce.
Two Tacos$11.99
Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo$17.99
A true taste of New Orleans, loaded with chicken and Andouille sausage cooked in a hearty stew with garlic, tomatoes, and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers) Served on white rice.
Kick Ass Sausage Bites$10.00
A little bit of heat with a little bit of sweet. Andouille sausage sauteed in jalapeno pepper jelly on slices of toasted French bread topped with Gorgonzola cheese and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Bucket Of Love$52.00
Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).
Cajun Pasta$13.00
Pasta tossed in our delicious Cajun cream sauce. Add your choice of blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, or Cajun shrimp for an upcharge.
Vader Burger$13.50
8 oz. blend of Angus beef and Andouille sausage burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese and crispy smoked bacon then drizzled with garlic Sriracha Remoulade served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. (So good you'll know who your daddy is!)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

921 Town Center Dr

Orange City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

