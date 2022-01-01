Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo

Go
Fire on the Bayou bringing all of the fun & food of New Orleans home to Central Florida. LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER!!

2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056

Popular Items

Catfish Po' Boy$15.99
Catfish breaded and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Extra Corn$1.50
Side Fries$4.00
Mardi Gras Pasta$20.00
A delicious combination of Andouille sausage, shrimp, onions, and peppers tossed in our creamy Cajun sauce then topped with crunchy fried crawfish tails and aged parmesan cheese.
Boiled Egg$1.00
Taste Of NOLA$18.99
A delicious sampling of 3 New Orleans classics. Seafood jambalaya, Chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo, and red beans & rice served with a link of Andouille sausage and french bread.
Bucket Of Love$52.00
Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).
Shrimp Half Lb$14.00
Two Tacos$11.99
Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
Fried Mushrooms$8.50
served with Sriracha Ranch
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056

Oviedo FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
