Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- BURNSIDE LOCATION

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1708 E Burnside St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1274 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Tenders$14.75
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Side Tot$5.00
Classic tater tots
Fried Pickles$8.50
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
6 Vegan Drums$10.75
Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane
Side Fry$5.00
Fresh-cut russets
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
6 Wings$8.75
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
18 Wings$24.25
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12 Wings$16.50
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
9 Wings$12.75
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1708 E Burnside St

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

