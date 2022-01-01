Go
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- FREMONT LOCATION

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

3443 NE 57th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fry$5.00
Fresh-cut russets
6 Wings$8.75
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
18 Wings$24.25
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
5 Tenders$14.75
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
9 Wings$12.75
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Fried Pickles$8.50
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Side Tot$5.00
Classic tater tots
6 Vegan Drums$10.75
Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.50 each.
12 Wings$16.50
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

3443 NE 57th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
