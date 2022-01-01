Go
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- INTERSTATE LOCATION

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4225 N Interstate Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)

Popular Items

18 Wings$24.25
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Small Fry$7.50
Fresh-cut russets
9 Wings$12.75
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
6 Vegan Drums$10.75
Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane
12 Wings$16.50
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
6 Wings$8.75
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing.
9 Wing Lunch Special$15.25
Served with fries and your choice of drink.
Fried Pickles$8.50
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
3 Tenders + Fries$11.25
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4225 N Interstate Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Daylily Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Coffee Shop serving coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and more

The Sudra

No reviews yet

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

psychic bar pix

No reviews yet

An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program!
A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.

