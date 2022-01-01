Go
Fire on the Mountain

Peace and grease!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3801 W 32nd Ave • $$

Avg 4 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Blue Cheese$0.99
18 Wings$29.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
6 Wings$10.99
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Medium Fry$9.00
Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.
24 Wings$37.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Side of Ranch$0.99
Small Fry$6.00
Hand-cut fries. Serves one.
9 Wings$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
5 Boneless$15.00
Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3801 W 32nd Ave

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
