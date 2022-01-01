Fire on the Mountain
Peace and grease!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3801 W 32nd Ave • $$
3801 W 32nd Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
