Fire Pitt Restaurant

We take pride in the rich, honored tradition of a true Wisconsin Fish Boil. The Fire Pitt is a family owned restaurant and it shows – our outstanding customer service is our top priority. Known for our fun atmosphere, world-class food and drinks, we’re carving out our niche as the best food service on the WI-IL border. Stop in with the whole family and experience something unique this week… and remember to tell your friends!

PIZZA • GRILL

12417 Antioch Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$0.50
Child Spring Formal Ticket$10.00
Traditional$11.99
16 inch$18.49
SIGNATURE ITALIAN BEEF$12.99
Adult Spring Formal Ticket$15.00
Adult Fish Boil$15.50
Candied Bacon Swiss$13.49
Egg Roll Mozz Stx$8.50
BBQ PULLED PORK$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12417 Antioch Rd

TREVOR WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
