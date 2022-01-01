Go
Fire Rock Pizza

Brick Oven Pizza

913 Crossings Road

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Choice of Sauce, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Toppings
Margherita Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Side Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheese
Cheesy Bread$6.99
Bone In Wings
Pepperoni Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni
2Liter Bottle$3.29
Cheese Pizza
Sauce, Cheese
Pepperoni Sausage Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage
Garlic Sticks$5.99
913 Crossings Road

Sandusky OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
