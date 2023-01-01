Fire Station Doghouse Diner - 821 Southwest 21st Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
821 Southwest 21st Street, Topeka KS 66604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
No Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurant