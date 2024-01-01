Go
Banner picView gallery

Fire & Vice - 238 East Highway 246

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

238 East Highway 246

Buellton, CA 93427

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

238 East Highway 246, Buellton CA 93427

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lindsay's Little Bakery -
orange starNo Reviews
California Highway 246 Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext
Drover's Doughnuts - Buellton
orange starNo Reviews
252 East Highway 246 Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext
Sideways Lounge
orange star4.3 • 34
114 E Hwy 246 Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext
Feather and Fire - Flying Flags Buellton
orange starNo Reviews
180 Avenue of the Flags Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext
The Hitching Post 2
orange starNo Reviews
406 East Highway 246 Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext
Firestone Walker Taproom - Buellton
orange starNo Reviews
620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buellton

Sideways Lounge
orange star4.3 • 34
114 E Hwy 246 Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Buellton

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fire & Vice - 238 East Highway 246

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston