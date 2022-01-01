Go
Toast

fire + wine

American Restaurant with Italian Influence

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES

433 N Main S • $$

Avg 4.6 (2336 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Filet$12.00
3oz filet, please choose pasta with sauce, or veggies
Margherita$17.00
tomato sauce · house mozzarella · basil · basil evoo
Bolognese$18.00
pappardelle· classic meat sauce · cream
Ricotta + Honeycomb$13.00
whipped ricotta · evoo · toast · sea salt · wild honeycomb
Grilled Romaine$15.00
tomato · gorgonzola · leeks · pancetta · creamy parmesan dressing
Black Pepper Shrimp$15.00
creamy polenta · shrimp · chives · roasted peppers · vino · black pepper cream
Vodka Pasta$18.00
cavatelli pasta · tomato cream· mascarpone · garlic · basil · crispy prosciutto
Tuscan Kale$15.00
quinoa · sunflower seeds · fuji apple · medjool dates manchego · lemon vinaigrette
Zucchini Fries$12.00
panko, parmesan, creamy parmesan
Chicken Caprese$21.00
breaded chicken · marinated tomatoes · arugula · house mozzarella · spaghetti · parm cream
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

433 N Main S

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
