Go
Toast

Fire Wings Alameda

Come in and Enjoy

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1620 Park St • $$

Avg 4.5 (5266 reviews)

Popular Items

10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10PC BONE-IN COMBO$12.49
8PC BONE-IN COMBO$11.29
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
6PC BONE-IN COMBO$9.79
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
DIP - RANCH$0.50
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1620 Park St

Alameda CA

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wine & Waffles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda

No reviews yet

Vietnamese Food Done Right!

Barons Quality Meats & Seafood

No reviews yet

All prices by weight.

Cholita Linda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston