Fire Wings Berkeley

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.

