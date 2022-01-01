Go
Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir

Popular Items

TONKOTSU KURO (BLACK)$14.50
Creamy Pork Bone Broth, Black Garlic Oil, Chashu, Ajitama, Marinated Shiitake Mushroom, Cabbage, Menma, Corn, Green Onion, Nori
TONKOTSU AKAMARU (RED)$14.50
Tonkotsu (Pork Broth), Red Chili Oil, Pork Belly Chashu (2), Ajitama, Marinated Shiitake Mushroom, Steamed Cabbage, Green Onion, Red Pepper Paste, Nori
SPICY P$13.00
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Jalapeno, Topped with Albacore, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Unagi Sauce, Arare, Green Onion
CHICKEN TERIYAKI$12.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
GODZILLA$15.00
Unagi, Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Crab Mix Lighty Battered Deep Fried. Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, Tobiko, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seed
SPAM MUSUBI (2)$5.50
2 pcs
CHICKEN KATSU$14.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
MAGIC DRAGON$12.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Topped with Unagi, Avocado, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seed
CALIFORNIA$6.00
Crab Mix, Avocado, Sesame Seeds
8144 Delta Shores Cir

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
