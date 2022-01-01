Go
Fire Wings Midtown

JUST WING IT!

1700 15th Street

Popular Items

20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
DIP - RANCH$0.50
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
Location

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
