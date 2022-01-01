Go
Toast

Fire Wings

Come in and Enjoy

203 E18th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
REG - G NOODLES$3.99
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
DIP - RANCH$0.50
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
See full menu

Location

203 E18th Street

Oakland CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND

No reviews yet

COME IN AND ENJOY

Brotzeit Lokal

No reviews yet

Brotzeit Lokal is a Bavarian-inspired restaurant and biergarten with a distinctively Oakland flare. We're located on the Oakland waterfront next to the new Brooklyn Basin neighborhood. We feature locally-sourced, house-made menu items alongside a unique German craft beer selection, a well-curated wine list and craft cocktails.

Grand Lake Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sidebar

No reviews yet

Sleek eatery with a copper bar serving drinks & a blend of Mediterranean & American comfort foods.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston