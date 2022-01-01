Fire Wings
Come in and Enjoy
203 E18th Street
Popular Items
Location
203 E18th Street
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
COME IN AND ENJOY
Brotzeit Lokal
Brotzeit Lokal is a Bavarian-inspired restaurant and biergarten with a distinctively Oakland flare. We're located on the Oakland waterfront next to the new Brooklyn Basin neighborhood. We feature locally-sourced, house-made menu items alongside a unique German craft beer selection, a well-curated wine list and craft cocktails.
Grand Lake Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Sidebar
Sleek eatery with a copper bar serving drinks & a blend of Mediterranean & American comfort foods.
Come in and enjoy!