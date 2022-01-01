Go
Toast

Fire Wings Rowland Heights DNU

Come in and Enjoy

18268 Gale Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
HOUSE SALAD$6.30
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
CAESAR SALAD$5.49
10 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL$7.00
Choice of 2 Flavors
LRG DRINK$2.75
24oz Fountain Drink
REG - G NOODLES$3.99
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES$6.99
PICKLES$3.69
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
See full menu

Location

18268 Gale Ave

City of Industry CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunmerry PINK

No reviews yet

Sunmerry pink is a new concept of refreshing, creative, delectable drink tea house.

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

3CATEA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire Wings

No reviews yet

Rowland Heights - Fire Wings
(626) 581-8866
18268 Gale Ave.
Suite: A
City of Industry, CA. 91748

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston