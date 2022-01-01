Fire Wings San Mateo
Come in and Enjoy
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
206 S B St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
206 S B St.
San Mateo CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pacific Catch
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.
C Food Crush
We serve steamingly hot and savory seafood boils.
Let's dig in and get dirty!
Rise Woodfire
American comfort food, pizza, rotisserie
Dahlia Mexican Grill
Colorfully decorated restaurant serving upscale Mexican Cuisine and Signature Cocktails. Executive Chef Gerardo Garcia creates modern versions of traditional favorites.