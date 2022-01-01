Go
Fire Wings

1106 Silber Rd

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)$4.25
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
1106 Silber Rd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

