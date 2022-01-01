Go
Toast

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

Come in and Enjoy

8785 Center Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
DIP - RANCH$0.50
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
See full menu

Location

8785 Center Parkway

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Culichi Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

India Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

No reviews yet

Visit our website at www.journeytothedumpling.com for photos of our menu items!

Elk Grove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston