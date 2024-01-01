Go
Banner picView gallery

Firebird Tap House - 4040 State Road 46 E

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4040 State Road 46 E

Nashville, IN 47448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4040 State Road 46 E, Nashville IN 47448

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hard Truth Restaurant - 418 Old State Road 46
orange starNo Reviews
418 Old State Road 46 Nashville, IN 47448
View restaurantnext
Rafters @ Seasons Lodge - 560 State Rd 46
orange starNo Reviews
560 State Rd 46 Nashville, IN 47448
View restaurantnext
The Bird's Nest Cafe - The Bird's Nest Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
36 W Franklin St Nashville, IN 47448
View restaurantnext
Big Woods - 44 N VAN BUREN ST
orange starNo Reviews
44 N VAN BUREN ST. NASHVILLE, IN 47448
View restaurantnext
The Nashville Chop House - 245 North Jefferson Street
orange starNo Reviews
245 North Jefferson Street Nashville, IN 47448
View restaurantnext
Divine Family BBQ - 1595 Pinion Ct
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Pinion Ct Columbus, IN 47201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Heavenly Biscuit
orange star4.5 • 354
165 N Van Buren St Nashville, IN 47448
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Nashville

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Firebird Tap House - 4040 State Road 46 E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston