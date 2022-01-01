Go
Firebox55

Craft Sandwiches, Brews & BBQ!

55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$14.00
mojo marinated pulled pork | ham | swiss cheese | pickles | carolina mustard sauce | hoagie roll
Firebox55 Burger$10.00
6 oz local ground beef patty | bibb lettuce | local tomato | red onion | brioche bun
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
smoked buffalo chicken salad | blue cheese aioli | brioche bun
Pulled Pork Platter$14.00
entrée portion of smoked pulled pork | 2 sides | pickles | white bread
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
smoked black pepper and coriander rubbed beef brisket | sauerkraut | swiss | russian dressing | pickle rye bread
BBQ Pork Sandwich$9.00
Beef Brisket Platter$23.00
entrée portion of smoked beef brisket | 2 sides | pickles | white bread
The Gridley$15.00
smoked brisket | charred pepper relish | aged provolone | roast garlic - horseradish mayonnaise | crispy onions | hoagie roll
Macaroni and Cheese$4.00
cheddar | pepperjack | smoked gouda | crispy cheese panko
Location

Martinsburg WV

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
