Go
Toast

Firecakes

Hand-crafted, small-batch donuts.

2453 N Clark Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
Tahitian VANILLA Iced$3.25
Our SIGNATURE donut - Yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, white chocolate crisp pearls.
Honey Apple Sufganiyot$3.25
Yeast-raised, brioche-style bismark with housemade apple jelly & honey crisps
Valhrona CHOCOLATE Iced$3.25
Valrhona, a luxurious, premium French chocolate, melted down into a thick icing on a delicate, yeast-raised, brioche-style donut
PISTACHIO Old Fashioned$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
Wildflower Honey GLAZED$3.00
Classic, yeast-raised, brioche-style donut coated in a wildflower honey glaze.
CINNAMON Roll$5.50
PREORDER ONLY >> Yeast-raised donut rolled with butter and cinnamon, whipped cream cheese icing LIMITED QUANTITY
Vanilla Cake with SPRINKLES$3.00
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
BUTTERMILK Old Fashioned$3.00
Traditional buttermilk cake coated with wildflower honey glaze
See full menu

Location

2453 N Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Monday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Friday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:01 am - 12:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheesie's Food Truck #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ChipMonks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frances' Brunchery

No reviews yet

Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)!
Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street.
We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there.
Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."

Lincoln Park Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston