Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Dunnellon
  • /
  • Fired Up Saloon Dunnellon - 20199 East Pennsylvania Avenue
A map showing the location of Fired Up Saloon Dunnellon - 20199 East Pennsylvania AvenueView gallery

Fired Up Saloon Dunnellon - 20199 East Pennsylvania Avenue

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

20199 East Pennsylvania Avenue

Dunnellon, FL 34431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

20199 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon FL 34431

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sara J’s Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
9576 N. Citrus Springs Blvd Citrus Springs, FL 34434
View restaurantnext
220 BBQ - Beverly Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4493 N Lecanto Hwy Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View restaurantnext
Angelos Pizzeria & Ristorante II Hernando - 2492 N Essex Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2492 N Essex Ave Hernando, FL 34442
View restaurantnext
AJ's Deli & Catering - 789 NE 5th St. Crystal River, FL
orange starNo Reviews
789 NE 5th St Crystal River, FL 34429
View restaurantnext
Oak Room Bar & Grill - 11220 Southwest 69th Circle
orange starNo Reviews
11220 Southwest 69th Circle Ocala, FL 34476
View restaurantnext
Cafe Do - 299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy Lecanto, FL 34461
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Dunnellon

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

The Villages

No reviews yet

Brooksville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Leesburg

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fired Up Saloon Dunnellon - 20199 East Pennsylvania Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston