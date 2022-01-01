Go
Toast

Fire Dough Kitchen

Brick oven pizza joint serving wood fired pizza, artisan sandwiches, salad bowls, hot bowls and fried dough pizza. We live by the motto "Passion For Fire And Dough"

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

730 Boston Post Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham Sandwich$8.00
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Garlic Parm Fries$7.50
hand cut fries tossed with garlic oil, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, sea salt, cracked pepper and chives
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken,
blue cheese crumbles, plum tomato, ranch
Bone-In Wings$13.00
1 pound of oven roasted then deep fried wings. Tossed with your choice of sauce
Make Your Own Sandwich$8.00
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
hand cut fries seasoned with sea salt and cracked pepper
Cali Salad Bowl$13.00
mixed greens, roasted turkey, avocado, plum tomato, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
roasted chicken, dried cranberries, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, mustard
Southwestern$11.00
grilled or fried chicken, cheddar, chipotle, bacon, avocado, arugula
Chicken Parm$11.00
hand breaded chicken, marinara, italian cheese blend, fresh basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

730 Boston Post Road

Sudbury MA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bullfinchs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oak Barrel Tavern

No reviews yet

Skip the line order-online!

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Franco's Trattoria

No reviews yet

Family friendly, Italian-style restaurant
Quality, casual dining and take-out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston