Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.

22 Concord Street

Popular Items

Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano, Rustic Croutons, Housemade Dressing, Parmesan Crisp
Go-Go Bread for Two$10.00
Warm Garlic Bread, Gorgonzola Fondue
Xiomara's Classic Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, brioche bun
Firefly Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
French Onion Grilled Cheese$11.00
grilled sourdough with cheddar, swiss, and caramelized onion jam, served with au jus
Firefly BLT$10.00
smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, chipotle mayonnaise, toasted white bread
Please include silverware + napkins
Please add this item to your take out order if you would like us to include plastic silverware and napkins!
Diet Coke$2.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, smoked bacon, tomato, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
marinated chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, house made dressing, tomato herb wrap
22 Concord Street

Manchester NH

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Gyro Spot

Classic Greek gyros served fresh, fast, and always with a smile.

McGarvey's

Come in and enjoy!

The Wild Rover

Come in and enjoy!

Don Quijote

Come in and enjoy quick ordering system!

